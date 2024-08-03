York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.33

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $26.93. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

York Traditions Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

