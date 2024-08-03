Zambesigold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,945.01 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $13,945.01 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

