Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Trading Up 7.4%

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.34 ($0.07). Approximately 726,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 851,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.98 ($0.06).

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.07.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

