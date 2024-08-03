Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 839.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.36. 1,190,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

