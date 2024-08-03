ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ZimVie Stock Down 15.2 %
ZIMV stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. ZimVie has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZimVie
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.