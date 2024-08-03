ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZIMV stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. ZimVie has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the first quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ZimVie by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 132,804 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZimVie by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 294,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 124,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZimVie by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

