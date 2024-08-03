Zions Bancorporation, National Association Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

