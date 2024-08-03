ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.80

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 3577913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after acquiring an additional 223,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

