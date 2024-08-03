Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Issues Earnings Results

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.9 %

ZYME stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

