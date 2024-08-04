2,011 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $27.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $804.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $870.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $446.89 and a one year high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $764.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

