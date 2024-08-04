2,210 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,093,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,316. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

