2,210 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SCHG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,093,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,316. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
