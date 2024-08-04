227,467 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,795. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

