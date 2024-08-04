291,754 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 291,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certuity LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,333,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.