3,564 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE JPM traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.14. 18,041,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

