629 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,211,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

