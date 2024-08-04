680 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 258,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,139. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $53.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

