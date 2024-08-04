69,680 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 99,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 575,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,621. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

