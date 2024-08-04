7,675 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Acquired by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 627.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,540 shares. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

