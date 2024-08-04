977 Shares in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $603,000.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SELV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares. The company has a market cap of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Increases Dividend

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

