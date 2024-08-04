ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,496.68 and $0.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.20 or 0.99922471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00059568 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.