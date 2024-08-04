Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases 652 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 625,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

