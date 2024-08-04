abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $213.92

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.92 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 213.95 ($2.75). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.71), with a volume of 304,155 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,220.00 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 24,000.00%.
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
