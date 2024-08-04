abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $213.92

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.92 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 213.95 ($2.75). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.71), with a volume of 304,155 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,220.00 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 24,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In related news, insider Jane Routledge bought 8,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £17,991.97 ($23,143.77). 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

