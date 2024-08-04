ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.
ACCO Brands Stock Performance
NYSE ACCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands
In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
