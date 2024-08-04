ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on ACCO

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.