ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $416.6 million-$425.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.6 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 986,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACCO

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.