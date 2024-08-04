Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

