Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 410.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.65% of Adecoagro worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,089,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

