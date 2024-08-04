ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,250,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

