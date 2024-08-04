Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 194.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

