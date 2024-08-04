Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.37 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $103.37 million and $13.64 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,190,825,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,190,825,844.2596905 with 563,676,198.1398027 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.68744801 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $13,456,987.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

