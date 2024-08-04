Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.52 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.52 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,190,825,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

