Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after acquiring an additional 414,389 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $189.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

