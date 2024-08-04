Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 412.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

