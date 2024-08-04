AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.75 at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.9 %

TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

