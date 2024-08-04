AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.75 at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AKITA Drilling Trading Down 4.9 %
TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
