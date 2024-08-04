ALEX Lab (ALEX) Price Hits $0.0989

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $37.40 million and $1.06 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.1088315 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,087,408.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

