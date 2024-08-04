Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
NYSE ALX opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.30.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.