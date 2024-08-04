Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

NYSE ALX opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.30.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

