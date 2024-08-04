Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $133.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

