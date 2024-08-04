Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.75.

ATD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

TSE:ATD opened at C$81.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.09 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

