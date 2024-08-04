Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.990-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

LNT stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

