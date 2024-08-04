Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 919.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,114,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.