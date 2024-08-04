AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $145.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $119.34 and a twelve month high of $247.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

