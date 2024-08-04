American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

