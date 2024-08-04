American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $246.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.42.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

