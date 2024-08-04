American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $226.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.42.

AMT opened at $234.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

