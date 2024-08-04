American Trust Acquires 237 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.46.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of INSP stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $149.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,626. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $287.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

