American Trust Acquires 3,433 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. 3,169,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

