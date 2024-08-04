American Trust Buys Shares of 580 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Trust acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $5,179,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.00. The stock had a trading volume of 322,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,519 shares of company stock worth $5,765,631. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

