American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.21 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

