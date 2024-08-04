American Trust Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American Trust cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $330.21. 1,649,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.60. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.