American Trust Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Trust boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.