American Trust Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American Trust cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,373. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

