American Trust Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American Trust bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. 5,207,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

